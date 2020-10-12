Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that Louise Kidd has joined its growing European team as Head of Third Party Lines in Ireland.

"As our Irish team continues to expand, we are delighted to have Louise leading our efforts to bring proven underwriting acumen and service to the third-party risks of customers throughout Ireland," said Hilary Browne, Country Manager, Ireland, and Head of Casualty, UK Europe. "Her deep expertise in both Executive Professional and Casualty Lines will fuel our ongoing growth and lasting partnerships with customers and brokers in the region."

Louise comes to BHSI with nearly two decades of industry experience with a focus on third-party lines. She was most recently Financial Institutions and Commercial Professional Indemnity Underwriting Manager for AIG in Europe. Prior to that she held various positions including Head of Financial Lines Ireland. She holds an honours degree in Financial Services from John Moore Liverpool University and a Diploma in Company Direction from the Institute of Directors.

Louise is based in BHSI's Dublin office and can be reached at louise.kidd@bhspecialty.com

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI, is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at One Grant's Row, Dublin D02 HX96. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005012/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA

JoAnn Lee +1 617-936-2937