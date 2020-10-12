Anzeige
WKN: A1T94R ISIN: FR0011471135 
Frankfurt
12.10.20
09:04 Uhr
4,770 Euro
+0,010
+0,21 %
12.10.2020
Erytech Pharma S.A.: Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - September 30, 2020

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

LYON, France, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: ERYP)
Website: www.erytech.com

DateTotal of shares composing
the share capital		Total of brut(1) voting
rights

Total of net (2) voting
rights

December 31,201917 940 03519 534 01419 531 514
January 31, 202017 940 03519 534 26019 531 760
February 29, 202017 940 03519 534 26019 531 760
March 31, 202017 940 03519 536 73619 534 236
April 30, 202017 940 03519 536 80619 534 306
May 30, 202017 940 03519 489 41019 486 910
June 30, 202017 956 11519 495 80519 493 305
July 31, 202018 081 84319 616 53419 614 034
August 31, 202018 301 62119 836 31219 833 812
September 30,202018 995 59020 530 28120 527 781

(1)Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2)Without treasury shares.


A PDF accompanying this release is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c3b898f1-a97b-4042-bb4b-c925860dd69d


