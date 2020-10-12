DJ EQS-News: TCL Electronics' TV Shipment Records Highest YoY Growth in 3Q 2020

TCL Electronics' TV Shipment Records Highest YoY Growth in 3Q 2020 During the third quarter of 2020, the TV shipment from Chinese electronics manufacturer TCL electronics (01070:HK) reached 7.33 million units, a 29% increase quarter-over-quarter and 52.7% increase year-over-year, which performs the highest growth among the global top five TV vendors. Though the overall ranking of the company has not changed, the gap between the second shipper LGE has been narrowed. TCL has been aggressively expanding in the overseas markets in recent years by optimizing its costs through the vertical integration of its in-house panel and TV production lines. TCL also benefitted from the stay-at-home economy brought about by the pandemic, which led to a massive growth of consumer demand for small- and mid-sized mainstream TV sets. (Source: TrendForce)

October 12, 2020 05:52 ET (09:52 GMT)