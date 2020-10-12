Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 09-October-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 262.42p INCLUDING current year revenue 264.79p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 255.63p INCLUDING current year revenue 258.00p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---