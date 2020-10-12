Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 09-October-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 313.22p INCLUDING current year revenue 313.99p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 313.23p INCLUDING current year revenue 314.00p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---