

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's jobless rate declined in July, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



The unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 13.6 percent in July from 14.1 percent in June. In the same month last year, the rate was 14.1 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate fell to 13.4 percent in July from 13.9 percent in the same month last year. In June, the unemployment rate was 13.4 percent.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, fell to 25.9 percent in July from 27.1 percent in the previous year. The rate was 26.1 percent in the previous month.



The number of unemployed persons fell to 4.227 million in July from 4.596 million in the same month last year.



