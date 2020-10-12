

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced new efficacy and safety data from the phase 2 SERENITY study evaluating mirikizumab in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. The company said data from the 52-week study showed continued symptom improvement and reduction of intestinal mucosal inflammation. The company is presenting detailed results from the trial virtually in an abstract session at the UEG Week 2020.



The company said these phase 2 data reinforce the continued evaluation of mirikizumab in the ongoing, pivotal VIVID phase 3 program as a potential treatment for patients with Crohn's disease.



