Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Die "goldene Milliarden-Nase" steigt groß bei Taat Lifestyle ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115K2 ISIN: CA68827L1013 Ticker-Symbol: OM4 
Tradegate
12.10.20
13:29 Uhr
10,480 Euro
-0,130
-1,23 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,39510,67013:42
10,31510,64514:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD10,480-1,23 %
OSISKO METALS INC0,240+1,69 %
SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED1,600-0,62 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.