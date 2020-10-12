Anzeige
Mitre Medical Corp. Announces Presentation and Participation at the MedTech Emerging Growth Companies 2020 Virtual Roadshow

MORGAN HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / Mitre Medical Corp. ("Mitre" or "company") is an early-stage medical device company developing the Mitral Touch®, a less invasive and safer approach to treat functional mitral valve regurgitation (FMR) and remodel the left ventricle (LV). Mitre is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at and participating in the U.S.-Japan cross-border event, MedTech Emerging Growth Companies 2020 Virtual Roadshow. Details about the event are as follows:

Conference Website:

MedTech Emerging Growth Companies 2020 Virtual Roadshow

Conference Dates:

U.S. - October 12-14, 2020
Japan - October 13-15, 2020

Mitre Presentation:

U.S. - Monday, October 12, 2020 - 8.30pmET/5.30pmPT
Japan - Tuesday, October 13, 2020 - 9.30amJST

Location:

ZOOM

Participation:

Registration Details

This year the MedTech Emerging Growth Companies 2020 Virtual Roadshow will introduce over 20 emerging U.S. medical technology companies to Japanese business, financial, academic, and government experts. The event is a collaboration between the Japan Society of Northern California and US-Japan Medtech Frontiers. The virtual conference will feature thematically grouped company presentations followed by online networking sessions with presenters.

"We are excited to follow-up on the success of last year's conference. The Mitral Touch is a great fit for the surgical expertise in Japan where beating heart surgery is performed three times more often than in the U.S. We believe that our design, coupled with this preference for beating heart surgery, may foster rapid adoption of the Mitral Touch in Japan," stated John MacMahon, Chief Executive Officer of Mitre Medical.

About Mitre Medical Corp.

Mitre Medical Corp. is an early-stage medical device company developing the Mitral Touch®, a less invasive and safer approach to treat functional mitral valve regurgitation (FMR) and remodel the left ventricle (LV) in patients with moderate to severe MR. Mitre Medical has the potential to be the new standard of care for FMR. For more information, please visit www.mitremedical.com.

CONTACT:

Mitre Medical Corp.:
John MacMahon
Chief Executive Officer
18655 Madrone Parkway
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Tel: +1 603.264.7751
Email: jmacmahon@mitremedical.com

Investor Contact:
Jennifer K. Zimmons, Ph.D.
Investor Relations
Zimmons International Communications
Tel: +1 917.214.3514
Email: jzimmons@zimmonsic.com

SOURCE: Mitre Medical Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/609922/Mitre-Medical-Corp-Announces-Presentation-and-Participation-at-the-MedTech-Emerging-Growth-Companies-2020-Virtual-Roadshow

