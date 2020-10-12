DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
Indicative Announcement on the Joint Announcement Issued by the Company and Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.
The Company and HEG issued a joint announcement (the 'Joint Announcement') regarding the progress of the proposed privatization of HEG (the 'Privatization Proposal') on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website (http://www.hkexnews.hk) on 12 October 2020.
According to the Joint Announcement, as of the date of the announcement, the Pre-Conditions (a) (the approval of the China Securities Regulatory Commission for the H Shares issuance of the Company) and (b) (the approval of the Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the listing of Company's H Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by way of introduction) as set out in section headed '2.6 Pre-Conditions to the making of the Privatisation Proposal' in the 3.5 Announcement (jointly announced by the Company and HEG in relation the Privatization Proposal on 31 July 2020) remain to be outstanding. As of the date of the Joint Announcement, the Company is under the application progress in relation to the above approvals of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company and HEG if and when appropriate in compliance with the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers on the satisfaction of the outstanding Pre-Conditions and upon the dispatch of the Scheme Document.
For more information about the Joint Announcement, please refer to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website.
The Company will perform its information disclosure obligations in a timely manner in accordance with relevant regulations. Investors are requested to invest rationally and pay attention to investment risks.
