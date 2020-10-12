Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce's Service 800 Awarded Contract from Vyaire Medical

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, is pleased to announce and welcome Vyaire Medical in signing a new program with Service 800. Vyaire Medical is the world's largest healthcare company fully dedicated to respiratory care, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Vyaire Medical's global workforce operates facilities around the world to manufacture and market more than 27,000 unique products for the diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of respiratory conditions in every stage of life.

Service 800 will design programs and provide resources to measure every day customer service. The program methodology goal is to deliver accurate metrics needed to build and measure an effective customer journey map.

Geordan Pursglove, Beyond Commerce's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We look forward to working with such an established global company like Vyaire Medical that has been around for 65 years. Its customer base ranges thousands of products in countries all over the globe. Their trust in having us measure and improve their customer service is extremely important to us as we look to build long-term relationships."

About Vyaire Medical

Vyaire Medical Inc., a global company dedicated to respiratory care, enables, improves and extends lives with an unyielding focus on improving patient outcomes and increasing value for customers. The company consists of a conglomeration of well-known brands and was formed in October 2016 to serve healthcare providers with innovative devices and service solutions across the respiratory and anesthesia continuum of care. Headquartered in suburban Chicago, Vyaire's legacy brands have a 65-year track record of pioneering and advancing respiratory diagnostics, ventilation, and anesthesia delivery & monitoring. From original brands - including Bird, Bear, and JAEGER to industry leaders AirLife, Vital Signs, Viasys, and many others - Vyaire Medical is recognized, trusted and preferred by specialists in respiratory and anesthesiology healthcare worldwide.

For additional information on Vyaire Medical, please visit: https://www.vyaire.com

About Beyond Commerce , Inc .

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC Pink: BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

