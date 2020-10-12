WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 9 October 2020 was 3609.68p (ex income) 3621.44p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

12 October 2020