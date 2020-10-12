Variance Marketing: How This Accountant Is Working Hard to Get Money in the Doors of Non-Profit Organizations Through His Software Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / In today's globally competitive world, nonprofit organizations play an important role in the economic strength and the quality of life of a community. They are the third leg of the three-legged stool that includes the government and private sectors. Without a strong non-profit sector, the entire community falls down a spiral. And as someone who has the passion and appreciation for their continued service, Otwan has made it his mission to help non-profit organizations elevate their processes.

Otwan Lowery, the respected founder of PreciseGrants, has been in the field for 15 years. He has a well-established track record for assisting and servicing non-profits. Known for his expertise in accounting, tax, and consulting services to small businesses and non-profit organizations, he shifted his focus to fully servicing non-profit organizations exclusively through business consulting and accounting services.

He says, "The direct impact that non-profits have on our communities are immeasurable. Non-profit programs are crucial to the betterment of our communities and the world we live in. Although I am not at the forefront of executing the programs, it feels like I am in a way being impactful by helping non-profits secure their funding to keep the programs going."

Moreover, his company PRECISEGRANTS also plans to get money in the doors of non-profit organizations faster by simplifying and streamlining the process of completing the fiscal part of grant reports and budget management. As a result, Otwan has become an instrumental piece in elevating non-profits that need to enhance their processes.

When asked about the importance of implementing software in non-profit organizations he answers, "The accounting industry has shifted from manual intensive labor to the application of technology to achieve an efficient process and more accurate output. Without it, a lot of duplicate work and inefficiencies still exist within their organization."

After going through his fair share of trials, Otwan was finally able to create an agency emboldened by the vision of truly delivering value in the grants management & reporting industry. After fifteen long years of being committed to servicing non-profits, he and his team developed a software that provides information, features, and properly reports financial data that is tailored to specific grants.

But Otwan didn't just want to be another ordinary software company busy with automation, he plans to make it different and extra efficient. He stated, "Our goal was to originally just automate the preparation of funding grant reports on the non-profit organizations' side one grant at a time."

"However, now we are offering a holistic approach to address multiple grants at a time. Also, it is not just about the automation of the preparation, it is also about informing and guiding non-profits on the requirements for each grant considering they are all different."

As he dug deeper into the field of non-profits, he noticed missing elements in the administrative sectors. He saw first-hand problems arising when people lose their funding and even so far as shutting down programs due to non-compliance.

In his words, "It's not that they were not compliant on purpose, it was perhaps they didn't know what to do or they didn't have enough resources to get it done within the allotted time period. PreciseGrants aims to change this problem so no non-profit organization has to experience discontinued funding due to non-compliance."

Through his continuous efforts in becoming a trusted and reputable brand, this talented entrepreneur strives to live up to his claims. He wants to challenge the old traditional methods in the administrative sector of non-profits and search for new and improved methods to maximize their value as an extraordinary organization.

