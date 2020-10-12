VIP-Media: Caring About People And Finding Them The Right Homes: This Is The Secret To Andrew Ragusa's Success In The World Of Real Estate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / It's what basketball players do. It's what hockey players do. It's what marching band musicians do. Pivot. But businessmen? Yes!

Andrew Ragusa is the owner of REMI Realty, a full service real estate brokerage firm, and Assets for Opportunity, a hot trending real estate investment fund. Pivot is what he's done to remain, and even increase, profitability during the pandemic.

"I found myself looking at the appointment book, and everything was crossed out. Something had to change," says Andrew.

The change took the form of a pivot - changing directions while keeping the focus, drive, and goals the same: Provide a great service, grow the business, help others. While everyone stayed home - Andrew started to change what "home" meant to many. Seizing the opportunity to help people find space, he began assisting the "migration" out of many of the local congested areas into less traveled, more spacious surroundings. He encouraged sellers who were "on the fence" about moving on to consider "now's the time" and list their properties as a barrage of citi-dwellers sought housing with space and open air. Win-win. He has always been focused on training and growth, and the pandemic times are no different.

His Assets For Opportunity Fund was established to make the changes happen faster, and provide opportunity for those who wanted to help others while profiting themselves. The fund buys and rehabilitates houses in the tri-state area, and sells them quickly as upgraded homes in fast-growing areas. His team consists of contractors, realtors, lawyers, surveyors, and inspectors, all working together to expedite and facilitate the efficient process. The fund allows the team the flexibility to grab new opportunities as they hit the market, and work on multiple properties simultaneously. Investors are paid profits as each unit is sold.

Andrew comments, "My team is ready to go at a moment's notice. Let's say I open a new opportunity in the fund and set the dollar amount to a million. I will pick up anywhere from 9 to 10 properties with that amount of money, and from there I go to all of my suppliers and vendors, and tell them I need materials for 10 kitchens, 22 bathrooms, 7 roofs, ect., so my material cost and even labor cost get drastically marked down in p because we purchase in large volume."

Andrew still operates as a broker, as he "loves the deal - and loves helping people find their dream homes - and assisting sellers with moving on to the next step in their lives. It's very rewarding." His meteoric rise in the industry has gained the attention of many. He has been featured in top 40 under 40 as well as garnered numerous accolades. By splitting his efforts between the brokerage and the fund, and using the network of the two together, he's found ways to move at lightning speed in these troubled times. Pivot. Many in the industry are thankful for his efforts.

"We employ 25 or more people at any given time depending on the number of properties we are involved with. My workers are dependent on me to keep the fund alive and growing. All of these people have families to feed, mortgages or rents to pay, and are given purpose through the fund. And it is my responsibility to ensure that they are not only making money, but have no shortage of work for the rest of their lives," says Andrew. His training programs in his brokerage produce competent, full-service brokers with the tools to succeed.

Putting people first is how Andrew was able to get ahead. His understanding that people affect each other is a basis of his mindset for business, and for life. He welcomes new investors to the fund, and new brokers to his agency. Hop on board. And learn to pivot.

