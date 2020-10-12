Invitation to the Baloise Investor Day 2020 - Becoming Essential to People's Life

Embark with us on the next strategic journey, Simply Safe: Season 2, in our live stream on 29 October 2020, 2.00 pm (CET).

The press release will be posted online at 7.00 am (CET), the streaming will start at 2.00 pm (CET) and all other documents will be accessible from 6.00 pm (CET) at:

www.baloise.com/investor-day

Four years ago, Baloise announced its 'Simply Safe' strategy programme. At our Investor Day 2020, our CEO Gert De Winter and a number of Baloise employees will present the successes achieved to date and our ambitions for the next four-year strategic phase up to 2025, which we have dubbed 'Simply Safe: Season 2'.

As we set off on this exciting strategic journey, join us again for an entertaining virtual event that will feature interesting guest speakers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of St. Gallen (HSG) and the fintech and insurtech investor Anthemis.

If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact us:

Investor Relations

Baloise Group

Aeschengraben 21

CH-4002 Basel

Phone: +41 (0)58 285 81 81

E-Mail: investor.relations@baloise.com

Media Relations

Baloise Group

Aeschengraben 21

CH-4002 Basel

Phone: +41 (0)58 285 82 14

E-Mail: media.relations@baloise.com