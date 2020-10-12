Focus on Improving Outcomes in Laparoscopic Surgeries Spur Sales in Trocars Market, Laparoscopy Segment to Touch ~US$ 560 Mn by 2027: TMR

-Disposable trocars high on popularity, opportunities in the segment are expected to expand by 1.5X during 2019 - 2027

-Despite the revenue potential in Asia Pacific forecast to rise at remarkable pace on back of minimally-invasive surgeries, North America to still remain the leader in the global trocars market with projected ~35% share by 2027

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technologies in trocars market are gaining clinical relevance in getting access to non-minimally intra-abdominal access in surgeries. Globally, the trocars market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2019 to 2027 and touch the mark of ~US$ 1.8 Bn by 2027-end.

Rise in demand for ergonomically-designed trocars in laparoscopy and other surgeries, mainly in hospitals, is a key trend behind the steady evolution of the trocars market. They are also increasingly being used in ambulatory surgical centers.

The advantages of fewer risk of trauma to patients and convenience to surgeons are key propositions for the adoption. In this light, analysts at TMR concur that players in the trocars market are relentlessly focused on technological developments in their product, notably including valves and better designs.

Key Findings of Trocars Market Report

Laparoscopy was the leading application segment in trocars market in 2018

Hospitals accounted for the dominant share in the same year

Based on on tip, bladeless trocars held the major market share in 2018

Of the various key product types, disposable held the major share

Reusable has also been a prominently lucrative segment in trocars market

Geographically, North America held the leading market share in 2018

held the leading market share in 2018 Europe is the second leading regional segment in the trocars market

Trocars Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Growing demand for devices that enable the surgeons perform minimally invasive laparoscopic procedures is a key driver for the demand in the trocars market.

Rise in number of laparoscopic surgeries imparts huge avenue for manufacturers to gear toward constant technological and design advancements in trocars.

Growing adoption of trocars in general surgeries is a key trend boosting the expansion of the trocars market.

Trocars have become a gateway for inserting minimally invasive instrumentation for surgeons. Patients also have been benefitting from the less trauma and faster recovery in procedures that involve trocars.

Advances in valves technology are boosting the pace of technology advancements. The use of better valve design helps in controlling fluid leakage.

Advances made in operation theatres instrumentation in the developing economies are boosting the prospects in the trocars market.

Rapid pace of demand in disposable trocars in developed markets is also a key market trend. However, given the cost-effectiveness of reusable ones, they still have marked popularity in the global healthcare systems.

Trocars Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, Asia Pacific is a lucrative market. The demand for trocars is fueled by the demand for laparoscopic surgeries for corrective procedures in hospital settings.

is a lucrative market. The demand for trocars is fueled by the demand for laparoscopic surgeries for corrective procedures in hospital settings. North America held the major share in the global trocars market in the historical year of 2018, pegged at ~40% share. Despite the tepid growth rate of opportunities in this regional market during 2019 - 2027, it is still is expected to account for the major revenue share by the end of the period.

held the major share in the global trocars market in the historical year of 2018, pegged at ~40% share. Despite the tepid growth rate of opportunities in this regional market during 2019 - 2027, it is still is expected to account for the major revenue share by the end of the period. The presence of numerous aspiring manufacturers of trocars who are keen on innovations is boosting the prospects in the aforementioned regional market.

Rise in awareness of the benefits of minimally invasive surgeries to the healthcare system, the regional market has been witnessing high uptake in the past few years.

Europe is the second leading market. The presence of robust healthcare infrastructure is a key factor for the prominence of Europe market.

Trocars Market: Competitive Assessment

The global trocars market is characterized by a moderate degree of fragmentation among stakeholders, with the top four or five players accounting for the majority of shares. Companies engaged in manufacturing and selling trocars are increasingly focused on proactive approach for reducing the chances of product recalls. To this end, they are offering detailed product documentation. Top brands are keen on retaining their customers to maintain a stronghold.

The trocars market is segmented based on:

Trocars Market by Product

Disposable Trocars

Reusable Trocars

Reposable Trocars

Accessories

Trocars Market by Tip

Bladeless Trocars

Optical Trocars

Blunt Trocars

Bladed Trocars

Trocars Market by Application

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Laparoscopy

Urological Surgery

Pediatric Surgery

Others

Trocars Market by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Trocars Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Croatia



Greece



Nordic



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



ANZ



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

