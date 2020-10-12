With reference to an announcement made public by Icelandair Group hf. (symbol: ICEAIR) on October 8, 2020, equity rights (warrants) will be admitted to trading on market segment OMX ICE Equity Rights at Nasdaq Iceland hf. on October 13, 2020. Ssecurity name: ICEAIRW180222 ISIN code: IS0000032258 Orderbook ID: 205005 Terms: The Warrants grant a right, without obligation, to subscribe for an equal number of new shares in Icelandair Group, i.e. at a conversion ratio of 1:1. The exercise price per share associated with the Warrants will be ISK 1 (one Icelandic Krona) with an addition of 15% annual interest, calculated according to a US 30/360-day count convention. The first interest date is 23 September 2020 and the last interest date for the period is the last day of the subscription period. Expected subscription price is ISK 1,22 per share.1 Subscri The Subscription Period of the Warrants will be a ten day period ption immediately following the estimated publishing date, of Icelandair period Group's quarterly financial statements for Q4 2021. Expected : subscription period is 08.02.2022 - 18.02.2022.2 Expecte 7.2.2022 OMX ICE Equity Rights d last tradin g day: List popula tion name: 1 Subscription price refers to exercise price in the prospectus 2 Subscription period refers to exercise period in the prospectus For further information see the prospectus and announcements published by the company.