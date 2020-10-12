Anzeige
Montag, 12.10.2020
Die "goldene Milliarden-Nase" steigt groß bei Taat Lifestyle ein
PR Newswire
12.10.2020 | 15:52
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VanEck Vectors UCITS ETF - VanEck complete conversion to the ICSD Settlement Model



PR Newswire

London, October 12

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

VanEck Vectors UCITS ETFs plc
(the "Company")

Re: Change of Share Settlement Structure

Date: 12 October 2020

This notice is to make you aware that a change to the share settlement structure for the Company, as described in the circular issued to Shareholders of the Company dated 10 June 2020 (the "Circular"), took effect from 23:59 on [9 October] 2020 (the "Effective Date"), whereby all sub-funds of the Company converted to a share settlement structure within an International Central Securities Depository model ("ICSD settlement model").

On the Effective Date all sub-funds of the Company converted to a new share settlement structure. With effect from the Effective Date, the shares of all the sub-funds of the Company (as listed below) will settle using an ICSD settlement model.

FundISIN Code
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners UCITS ETFIE00BQQP9F84
VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETFIE00BQQP9G91
VanEck Vectors Morningstar US Wide Moat UCITS ETFIE00BQQP9H09
VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond UCITS ETFIE00BDS67326
VanEck Vectors Natural Resources UCITS ETFIE00BDFBTK17
VanEck Vectors Preferred US Equity UCITS ETFIE00BDFBTR85
VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond UCITS ETFIE00BF541080
VanEck Vectors Global Fallen Angel High Yield Bond UCITS ETFIE00BF540Z61
VanEck Vectors Global Mining UCITS ETF.IE00BDFBTQ78
VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports UCITS ETFIE00BYWQWR46
VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat UCITS ETFIE00BL0BMZ89

Capitalised terms used but not defined herein shall bear the same meaning as outlined in the Circular.

The updated prospectus, supplements, key investor information documents and Constitution of the Company will be available free of charge at the Company's registered office at 33 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, D02XK09, Ireland and online at www.vaneck.com.

Enquiries:

Dillon EustaceTara O'Callaghan+353 1 667 0022
© 2020 PR Newswire
