Asia Pacific Region to Witness Potential Growth in Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market, Fucosyllactose to Cover 50% Share - Future Market Insights

There has been a noticeable expansion in the use of HMO owing to rapid rise in infant population and the benefits like reduced adhesion and improved gut colonisation.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / The human milk oligosaccharides market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.6% through the forecast period. Owing to rising infant population in India and China, there has been a rising demand for human milk oligosaccharide which is contributing for maximum share in the market and opportunities are likely to expand there. Though COVID-19 might have reduced the consumption as people are shifting towards essential and non-synthetic components yet this market will revive to the normal position soon due to irreplaceability.

"Investment is seen largely in producing non-synthetic and cost-efficient solution with all-natural and proper benefits. Leading players are now collaborating with product manufacturers for a better insight into the scenario and to strengthen their regional market scenario," states the FMI Analyst.

Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market (HMO) - Important Takeaways

China and Asia-Pacific region holds the largest revenue share and is going to present lucrative opportunities through the forecast period.

Global human milk oligosaccharide market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.6%.

On the basis of product type, fucosyllactose market registered a value of US$ 9 million in 2017, this value is estimated to rise in the forecast period.

Fucosyllactose accounts for 50% of the total market revenue.

Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market (HMO) - Driving Factors

Use of human milk oligosaccharides promotes healthier immune system in infants, thereby, driving the market.

Visible expanding preference for this milk by non-lactating mothers to provide necessary proteins to their baby is helping in a steady growth.

HMO blocks adhesion of toxic pathogens and improves gut colonisation which is a major factor driving the market.

Owing to rising income, shifting life-style and growing population of infants in China and Asia-Pacific countries is driving market growth.

Human Milk Oligosaccharides Market (HMO) - Key Restraints

Presence of chemically synthesised alternatives is restricting market growth.

Enzymatic methods demand higher capital, but the end product is very less, which acts as key restraint too.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

Falling in the food and beverage industry, HMO is likely to face considerable loss because people will shift to better lifestyle and essential ingredients. Synthetic food and use of non-essential ingredients will not be in trend as before. Due to lockdown and social distancing most of food outlets and stores have been shut down which has reduced the demand and production largely. Though food retail and manufacturers will experience major yet the production is on a way to revive soon.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market are working on producing natural products without any side effects. All of these leading players work on building collaborations with major manufacturers to magnify their production capacity. Major participants rely on investing into promoting products and unique solutions to expand the market.

For an instance, companies are introducing allergen-free, non-synthetic with portable and smaller packaging format for better convenience.

More on the report

FMI's analysis presents segmentation on the basis of type (sialyllctose, fucosyllactose) and region (Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, China).

