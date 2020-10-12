The paper notebook market size is poised to grow by USD 18.8 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Due to the extensive usage of paper notebooks in the education sector, there is a constant demand for these products from students. As a result, vendors are focusing on introducing different varieties of paper notebooks. For instance, ITC's Classmate has already launched pulse 3D notebooks that come with a 3-dimensional cover with a lenticular board. Similarly, Hamelin has also launched an innovative line of notebooks that are incorporated with an app that allows users to access their notes with smartphones. Moreover, vendors are also focusing on using various types of paper including bond paper, parchment paper, and Menken for manufacturing paper notebooks. The launch of new products, coupled with the emergence of new varieties of paper, will drive paper notebook market growth over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major paper notebook market growth came from offline distribution channel segment. End-users mostly prefer offline stores as they enable direct interaction between customers and retailers. These stores allow users to choose and compare from a wide range of products as per their requirements. Moreover, the growth of the education sector led by the rising number of educational institutions and increasing student enrolment is driving the demand for paper notebooks. This in turn, will increase the number of departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and exclusive company-operated outlets, which drives the growth of the stationery products market.

APAC was the largest market for paper notebooks in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increased demand for paper notebooks from the education sector, various government offices, and organizations will significantly influence the growth of paper notebooks market size in the region.

The paper notebook market is fragmented. C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Exacompta Clairefontaine, Hallmark Licensing LLC, ITC Ltd., kikki.K Pty Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Leuchtturm Gruppe GmbH Co. KG, Office Depot Inc., Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd., and The Hamelin Group. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this paper notebook market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the paper notebook market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Growing Focus Towards the Manufacture of Handmade and Recycled Paper Notebook will be a Key Market Trend

The growing environmental concerns regarding the use of natural-plant related products for making paper is driving the adoption of handmade paper products. Waste products collected from landfills are altered into handmade paper notebooks, which eliminates the need for cutting down trees and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The manufacturing process of handmade paper uses less energy, water, and chemicals, which further leads to minimal wastage and less pollution. The increasing awareness about the impact of paper manufacturing on the environment among consumers is driving the demand for recycled paper notebooks. The growing focus towards the manufacture of handmade and recycled paper notebooks is one of the key paper notebooks market trends.

Paper Notebook Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist paper notebook market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the paper notebook market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the paper notebook market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paper notebook market vendors

