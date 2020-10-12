Anzeige
Montag, 12.10.2020
Die "goldene Milliarden-Nase" steigt groß bei Taat Lifestyle ein
PR Newswire
12.10.2020 | 17:34
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, October 9

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 12 October 2020

Name of applicant:EP Global Opportunities Trust plc
Name of scheme:N/A
Period of return:From:12 April 2020To:12 October 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares

Name of contact:Kenneth J. Greig
Telephone number of contact:0131 270 3800

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

