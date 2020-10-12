Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Die "goldene Milliarden-Nase" steigt groß bei Taat Lifestyle ein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.10.2020 | 18:04
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, October 12

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 October 2020, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

NamePercentage of net assets
Pershing Square Holdings1.86%
Pershing Square 5.5% 20220.99%
Residential Secure Income0.88%
Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 20220.48%
Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 20200.43%
Pollen Street Secured Lending0.09%
US Solar Fund0.04%
Total4.77%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 October 2020, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

NamePercentage of net assets
Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF4.77%
UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 20242.72%
WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold2.53%
Vonovia2.40%
iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF2.37%
Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF2.10%
USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 20261.89%
Pershing Square Holdings1.86%
Tritax Big Box REIT1.78%
Japan Treasury 0.1% 20291.66%
Total24.08%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.