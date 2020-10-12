Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Quarterly Portfolio Update

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 October 2020, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do

not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets Pershing Square Holdings 1.86% Pershing Square 5.5% 2022 0.99% Residential Secure Income 0.88% Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022 0.48% Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020 0.43% Pollen Street Secured Lending 0.09% US Solar Fund 0.04% Total 4.77%

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 October 2020, the ten

largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF 4.77% UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024 2.72% WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold 2.53% Vonovia 2.40% iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF 2.37% Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF 2.10% USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026 1.89% Pershing Square Holdings 1.86% Tritax Big Box REIT 1.78% Japan Treasury 0.1% 2029 1.66% Total 24.08%

There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the Company's portfolio.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited, Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com