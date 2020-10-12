Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Quarterly Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, October 12
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the 'Company')
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Quarterly Portfolio Update
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. announces that, as at 5 October 2020, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do
not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|Pershing Square Holdings
|1.86%
|Pershing Square 5.5% 2022
|0.99%
|Residential Secure Income
|0.88%
|Acorn Income Fund Zero Div Pref 2022
|0.48%
|Utilico Finance Ltd Zero Div Pref 2020
|0.43%
|Pollen Street Secured Lending
|0.09%
|US Solar Fund
|0.04%
|Total
|4.77%
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. also announces that, as at 5 October 2020, the ten
largest investments were as follows:
|Name
|Percentage of net assets
|Vanguard FTSE Japan UCITS ETF
|4.77%
|UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 2024
|2.72%
|WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold
|2.53%
|Vonovia
|2.40%
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
|2.37%
|Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
|2.10%
|USA Treasury 2.0% Index-Linked 2026
|1.89%
|Pershing Square Holdings
|1.86%
|Tritax Big Box REIT
|1.78%
|Japan Treasury 0.1% 2029
|1.66%
|Total
|24.08%
There were no additional investments with a value greater than 5% of the Company's portfolio.
It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.
Enquiries:
PATAC Limited, Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com