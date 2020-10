DJ LSR Group announces public irrevocable offer for its Series 001P-01 bonds

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) LSR Group announces public irrevocable offer for its Series 001P-01 bonds 12-Oct-2020 / 18:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LSR Group announces public irrevocable offer for its Series 001P-01 bonds St. Petersburg, Russia -12 October 2020 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces its offer to irrevocably purchase (the "Offer") its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-01 bearer bonds in an aggregate amount of up to 5,000,000 bonds. The issuance is subject to mandatory centralized custody, placed under the programme of the exchange-traded bonds (the "Exchange-traded bonds"). The purchase price is determined in accordance with the procedure established in the public irrevocable offer, and cannot exceed 103.35% of the outstanding part of the par value of the Series 001P-01 bonds. The outstanding portion of the par value as at the Purchase Date is amounted to RUB 400. An accrued coupon is paid simultaneously with the purchase price. Offer Acceptance Notice Period - a period starting at 10:00 Moscow time on October 22, 2020 and ending at 18:00 Moscow time on October 28, 2020. The Purchase Date is set on October 30, 2020. The identification number of the issue is 4B02-01-55234-E-001P as of 22 September 2016 (ISIN RU000A0JWU98). For more information please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru Igor Tsoy Director of Investor Relations E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru About LSR Group: PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2019 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 7.6 million m2 with the market value of RUB 207 billion. In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2019, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB110.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB21.0 billion and Net Profit of RUB7.5 billion. Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG). www.lsrgroup.ru [1] ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: LSRG LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 85767 EQS News ID: 1140390 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f69150ed01d3088b34284c75345c9309&application_id=1140390&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2020 12:40 ET (16:40 GMT)