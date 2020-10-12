iPrime: Phillip DeRuntz, Chairman and Co-founder of IPRIME Announced Achieving a $1 Billion Milestone!

NAPERVILE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / The Illinois Public Reserves Investment Management Trust (IPRIME), along with PMA, a premier full-service provider of comprehensive financial and investment advisory services to local government pools and municipalities, is pleased to announce that, as of August 3rd, 2020, the Fund has reached $1B in asset balances!

Chairman DeRuntz said that the milestone speaks to the high degree of customer service provided to IPRIME Participants by PMA's employees and we look forward to continued growth of IPRIME relationships and the asset growth that benefits all of the Fund's Participants.

IPRIME is a AAAm rated local government investment pool (LGIP) designed exclusively for Illinois municipalities. IPRIME, along with PMA, appreciate the support from its current Participants and is fully committed to servicing all of our clients in the Illinois public funds market.

PMA and IPRIME would like to remind all Fund Participants that both our relationship management team and online access through PMA's GPS system are available to serve your needs. For information on IPRIME's national network of depositories, competitive local bidding platform, and cash flow analysis programs supported by PMA, please contact Courtney Soesbe or Erik Stoltz.

Chairman DeRuntz concluded the announcement by saying that this pandemic has made us come together and rally around our greatest strength, the human spirit. Through this, we are re-emphasizing what is most important - our clients, our team and Illinois communities. We will continue to strive for both social justice and environmental conservation as we progress.

Contact:

Phillip De Runtz

iPrime

pderuntz@gmail.com

(219) 238-6528

SOURCE: iPrime

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610166/Phillip-DeRuntz-Chairman-and-Co-founder-of-IPRIME-Announced-Achieving-a-1-Billion-Milestone