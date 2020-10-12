The global 3D printer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 39% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

The growing demand for customization has increased consumer interest in 3D printed products. This has increased the adoption of 3D printers to create customized items such as toys and home décor products. The rising demand for customization has also increased the number of online vendors that provide customized products. For example, online vendors such as Shapeways and Materialise offer a wide range of 3D customized products as per customer requirements. Therefore, the growing consumer interest in 3D customized products is expected to fuel the growth of the global 3D printer market during the forecast period.

3D Printer Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Related Markets

Global 3D Desktop Printer Market 2020-2024

Global Large Format Printers Market 2020-2024

Global 3D Printers Materials and Parts Market 2020-2024

3D Printer Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Parent Market

The global office services supplies market is the parent market of the 3D printer market. Within its scope, the office services supplies market covers companies that offer office services or manufacture office supplies and equipment. Our report on the 3D printer market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including Stratasys, 3D Systems, SLM Solutions, EOS, XYZprinting, Ultimaker, and Formlabs.

Technavio's research report on the 3D printer market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall office services supplies market.

3D Printer Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global 3D printer market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the 3D printer market. The market is segmented as follows:

Product

Office paper products

Desk supplies

Mailing supplies

Computer/printer supplies

Filing supplies

Binding supplies

Time-tracking supplies

Supplies for hanging

Identification supplies

Other office supplies

Distribution channel

Offline

Online

Geography

North America (NA)

South America (SA)

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the 3D printer market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the office services supplies market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

