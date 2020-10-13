The global laboratory information management system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

The growing need for effective management and tracking of data quality, bio-species location, security, compliances, end-user billing, and patient demographics have increased the demand for bio-banking. This has increased the adoption of LIMS software as it improves the sampling of data that involves different laboratories, FDA, and partner organizations. It integrates the research information and enables easy access to the laboratory information management software database. Therefore, the rising demand for bio-banking is expected to fuel the growth of the global laboratory information management system market during the forecast period.

The global health care facilities market is the parent market of the laboratory information management system market. Within its scope, the health care facilities market covers healthcare facilities including hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and animal hospitals. Our report on the laboratory information management system market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including Abbott, LabVantage Solutions, LabWare, McKesson, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Technavio's research report on the laboratory information management system market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall health care facilities market.

Laboratory Information Management System Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global laboratory information management system market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the laboratory information management system market. The market is segmented as follows:

Health care facilities

Owners and operators of health care facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and animal hospitals

Type

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Urgent Care Clinic

Nursing Home

Rehabilitation centers

Animal hospitals

Geography

Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the world (RoW)

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the laboratory information management system market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the health care facilities market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

