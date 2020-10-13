Dubai Based NY Koen Group Set to Purchase Israir

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / Dubai, UAE-based NY Koen Group is pleased to announce that they will be making a bid to purchase Israir, Israel's third-largest airline, at the upcoming auction.

NY Koen Group is excited about the potential purchase of Israir and the opportunities this presents. Aero Private Jet, a subsidiary of NY Koen Group, has a great deal of experience in the field of business aviation and sees the purchase of Israir as a chance to expand their services. Through the years of experience the company's subsidiary has accrued, and NY Koen Group's reputation in the area, Israir stands to gain a great deal should they succeed in purchasing the company.

Israir Airlines is the biggest tour operator and third biggest airline in Israel. The company specializes in curating packages in the Mediterranean and Europe for middle class Israelis, both individuals and groups. Israir is a one stop shop for all flights, hotel bookings, transfers and other ground services. The airline offers highly competitive rates and places a great emphasis on offering a peerless customer service. Israir operates scheduled and chartered flights to various popular destinations across Europe - and flies over a million passengers per year on both international and domestic flights. The company has built a great reputation for itself over the years, and NY Koen Group looks forward to inheriting the Israir brand and legacy that comes with it.

Aero Private Jet has operated in the business aviation sphere since 2003. The company cooperates closely with the largest operators and private owners of business jets across the globe and has access to over 7,000 planes and 4,000 airports. The airline is responsible for over 3,200 flights. Aero Private Jet offers a full range of services, helping organize VIP flights for both business and leisure, along with individual customer service (depending on the client's preferences).

"Our highly experienced personal managers will help you plan your flights and all the accompanying services," says Naum Koen. "We will help you with everything from organizing a private flight to helping you organize your itinerary. Our team organizes flights of any complexity within a very short space of time, and we have a great deal of experience working with extremely short deadlines. You are guaranteed to receive the highest quality of service possible, and you can rely on us to keep all of your most sensitive personal and commercial information confidential."

Israir is planning to start flying to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and NY Koen Group as one of the most trusted, experienced and well-known companies in the area, is in a unique position to develop Israir and allow the Israeli airline to expand its operations in the area. NY Koen Group's bid to acquire Israir is widely considered a step forward. On the heels of the United Arab Emirates - Israel normalization agreement, known as the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement, purchase/investment in Israeli aviation by an UAE-based business would help cement the peace accord. NY Koen Group hopes that this will pave the way for future business between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The NY Koen Group will be making every effort to acquire the company. For more information, interested parties may get in touch with NY Koen Group directly.

