The global mobile market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

The penetration of low-cost smartphones is increasing worldwide, especially in countries such as India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. The increasing consumer inclination toward low-end smartphones is encouraging mobile device manufacturers to introduce low-cost smartphones with features akin to those that are usually available in high-end smartphones. Moreover, consumers in developing regions are less brand-conscious, which is further driving the adoption of low-cost smartphones. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the global mobile market.

Mobile Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Related Markets

Mobile Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Parent Market

The global technology hardware, storage peripherals market is the parent market of the mobile market. Within its scope, the technology hardware, storage peripherals market covers manufacturers of cellular phones, personal computers, servers, electronic computer components, and peripherals. It includes data storage components, motherboards, audio and video cards, monitors, keyboards, printers, and other peripherals. Our report on the mobile market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Xiaomi Corp., and Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd (also known as OPPO).

Technavio's research report on the mobile market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall technology hardware, storage peripherals market.

Mobile Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global mobile market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the mobile market. The market is segmented as follows:

Product Type

Smartphones

Tablets

Others

Platform

iOS

Android

Others

Geographic segmentation

North America (NA)

South America (SA)

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the mobile market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the technology hardware, storage peripherals market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

