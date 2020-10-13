The global milk market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005636/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Organic Milk Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Learn more about how COVID-19 is impacting the milk market Request a free sample report

Governments across the world are undertaking various initiatives to promote organic dairy farming. The US government provides several benefits such as incentives, low-interest loans, and training programs to help farmers overcome challenges. For example, in September 2018, Pennsylvania Dairy Investment Program was launched in the US to support farmers to capitalize on new business opportunities such as in organic milk, cheese, and yogurt products and farming. Such initiatives are increasing the production of organic milk, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Milk Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Related Markets

Global Milk Powder Market 2020-2024

Get FREE Sample Report

Global Dairy Food Market 2020-2024

Get FREE Sample Report

Global Processed Cheese Market 2020-2024

Get FREE Sample Report

Milk Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Parent Market

The global packaged foods and meats market is the parent market of the milk market. Within its scope, the packaged foods and meats market covers producers of packaged foods including dairy products, fruit juices, meats, poultry, fish, and pet foods. Our report on the milk market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including Nestlé S.A., Danone S.A, Arla Foods amba, Groupe Lactalis, General Mills Inc., DANA Dairy Group Ltd., and Unilever.

Technavio's research report on the milk market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall packaged foods and meats market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Milk Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global milk market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the milk market. The market is segmented as follows:

Product

Packaged milk

Cheese

Butter

Yogurt

Others

Distribution channel

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online retail

Others

Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

South America

MEA

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the milk market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the packaged foods and meats market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005636/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com