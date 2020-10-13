The global food safety testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

The increasing demand for nutritious food and healthy eating habits has led to a rise in various food safety standards. These standards ensure the implementation of validated and controlled manufacturing processes, thereby reducing the exposure to contaminated food. This has led to a rise in the number of food testing laboratories that are specialized in providing food safety certifications, which is driving the growth of the global food safety testing market.

The global packaged foods meats market is the parent market of the food safety testing market. Within its scope, the packaged foods meats market covers companies engaged in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and to extend the shelf life of food products. Our report on the food safety testing market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including 3M Company, Agilent, Ametek, Bruker, Charm Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and PRESTO.

Technavio's research report on the food safety testing market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall packaged foods meats market.

Food Safety Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global food safety testing market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the food safety testing market. The market is segmented as follows:

Type

Baby food

Baked goods

Breakfast cereals

Confectionery

Dairy products

Biscuits, snack bars, and fruit snacks

Ice cream and frozen desserts

Oil and fats

Pasta and noodles

Processed fruit and vegetables

Processed meat and seafood

Pet food

Ready meals

Savory snacks

Sauces, dressings, and condiments

Soups

Spreads

Others

Distribution Channel

Grocery stores

Convenience stores

Mass merchandisers

Farm and fleet

Online stores

Others (club retailers, close-out operators, and e-commerce)

Geography

North America (NA)

South America (SA)

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the food safety testing market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the packaged foods meats market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

