The global food packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

Food products such as vegetables, fruits, meat, and other dairy products have a shorter shelf life. These products contribute significantly to global food wastage, which is becoming a major concern in the global food industry. This has created a need for effective packaging solutions to ensure a longer shelf life for food products. These factors are contributing to the growth of the global food packaging market.

The global household products market is the parent market of the food packaging market. Within its scope, the household products market covers non-durable household products, including detergents, soaps, diapers, and other tissue and household paper products. Our report on the food packaging market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including Amcor, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Crown Holdings, Owens Illinois, and Tetra Pak International.

Technavio's research report on the food packaging market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall household products market.

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the food packaging market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the household products market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

