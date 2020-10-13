The global wound care market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

The number of pet owners is increasing across the world, both in developed as well as developing regions. Also, the recognition of pets as family members has increased the demand for better healthcare services for companion animals. In addition, factors such as rising disposable income and advances in veterinary therapeutics are fueling the growth of the global animal wound care market.

Wound Care Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Parent Market

The global health care supplies market is the parent market of the wound care market. Within its scope, the health care supplies market covers manufacturers of medical products, including all categories of supplies such as consumables and disposables like safety needles, syringes, and catheters. Our report on the wound care market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including Pinnacle Transplant, Osiris, Molyncke Health Care, Soluble Systems, Applied Biologics, and Skye Medical.

Technavio's research report on the wound care market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall health care supplies market.

Wound Care Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global wound care market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the wound care market. The market is segmented as follows:

Consumables and disposables

Tubes

Drapes

Replaceable blades

Nutritional and pharmaceutical solutions

Prefilled syringes

Anesthesia

Empty syringes and needles

Catheters, bandages, dressings, and similar products

Therapy area

Medication

Renal care

General surgery

Urology surgery

Gynecology surgery

Regenerative medicine

Robotic surgery

Geography

Americas

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the world (RoW)

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the wound care market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the health care supplies market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

