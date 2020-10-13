The global air filter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis on the impact and new opportunities created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The report also helps clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets.

The automotive industry is one of the prime end-users of the market. IC engine powered vehicles are equipped with engine air filters to capture particulate matter entering the engine, thereby reducing chances of oil contamination and mechanical wear. Passenger vehicles such as cars also use cabin air filters to remove harmful particles entering the cabin. Therefore, the rising adoption of automobiles will fuel the growth of the global air filter during the forecast period.

Air filter Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Parent Market

The global auto parts equipment market is the parent market of the air filter market. Within its scope, the auto parts equipment market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers. Our report on the air filter market offers a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as analysis on several large and small vendors active in the market including 3M, DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Danaher, Donaldson Company, Inc., and Parker Hannifin Corp.

Technavio's research report on the air filter market identifies the key drivers, trends, challenges, and the market scenario over the forecast period. The report also analyzes the impact of these factors on the overall auto parts equipment market.

Air filter Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global air filter market has been analyzed across various segments to identify market dynamics, developments, and key growth areas during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on high growth regions and opportunities for vendors operating in each sub-segment of the air filter market. The market is segmented as follows:

Vehicle type

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Electric vehicles

Heavy-duty vehicles

All-terrain vehicles

Off-road vehicles

Motorcycles and scooters

Quad bikes

Three-wheelers

End-user

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Replacement market (aftermarket)

Equipment type

Engine parts

Drive transmission and steering parts

Body and chassis, suspension, and braking parts

Electrical parts

Interior products

Other equipment

Geography

North America (NA)

South America (SA)

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Vendor Landscape

Technavio's industry coverage utilizes various sources and tools to gather information about multiple stakeholders and their offerings toward the air filter market. Sources such as company websites, annual reports, whitepapers, subscription in-house databases, industry journals, publications, and magazines are used in addition to other relevant sources. The vendor landscape provides a framework to estimate the auto parts equipment market, while also categorizing the vendors into pure-play, category-focused, or diversified based on their offerings. All market reports provide the key and contributing players across the value chain based on in-house influence index, developed using multiple industry and market parameters.

