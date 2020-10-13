Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. ("Seoul") (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that it has successfully obtained a permanent injunction and destruction in a patent litigation against Leuchtstark Vertriebs GmbH for infringement of Seoul's patents in Germany.

Infringing products are LED light bulbs manufactured by Klite lighting, a subsidiary of Signify formerly Philips Lighting. In other recent litigations, Seoul has obtained two permanent injunctions against Philips brand television products as well.

The District Court of Düsseldorf also ordered the distributor to recall infringing products sold after October 2017 from commercial customers and to destroy those products.

"To enjoy benefits of the 2nd generation technology, Seoul's intellectual property is absolutely necessary," said Chung Hoon Lee and Young Joo Lee, CEOs of Seoul. "Seoul has a patent license relationship with Nichia Corporation and NS only and has no other such a relationship with Korean or U.S. LED companies," they added.

