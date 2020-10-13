Zyxel Communications announced TurkNet implemented its GPON-FTTH equipment and Fibre Access Solution to connect subscribers with more bandwidth and faster speeds.

"Zyxel's Fibre Access Solution offers a variety of different connectivity options. This gives us the flexibility to easily deploy services on GPON, Active Fibre solutions with OLT, ONU/ONT and active fibre gateways included in our roadmap," said Mustafa Uçar, Chief Technology Officer at TurkNet. "We did not face any problems in the implementation process, and Zyxel's technical teams were very helpful and easy to work with throughout. We recommend Zyxel to our worldwide ISP colleagues without hesitation."

Founded in 1996, TurkNet is one of Turkey's 100 largest IT companies and an innovative, next-generation telecom operator. TurkNet's robust, high-capacity network and widespread backup system connects more than 300,000 subscribers throughout the country with access to high-speed internet.

To expand connectivity options for subscribers, TurkNet sought an affordable, high-performance solution that could fit into a highly competitive market such as GPON-FTTH. Having previous experience with Zyxel's portfolio of DSL solutions, TurkNet added Zyxel's OLT1404A/OLT1408A 4/8-port GPON OLT, PMG 1005, IES5212M-ZZ01V1F to its suite of products.

TurkNet selected Zyxel because its fixed-line CPE is equipped for both DSL and Fibre services. This gave TurkNet additional flexibility as it transitions towards a fibre network and offers innovative products for subscribers. The company also indicated Zyxel's strong local presence and customer support as reasons for its decision.

"Zyxel provided a reasonably priced product that fit our requirements, and they had a great local team who helped us throughout the deployment process," says Sinan Kurmus, Chief Consumer Business Unit Officer, TurkNet.

