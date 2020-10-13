The extended agreement will help companies connect remote and deskless workers with mobile-friendly and collaborative technology

Crayon, a global leader in digital transformation, today announced it is expanding its partnership with Workplace from Facebook to change the way organizations communicate and get work done. Crayon has offered Workplace, a business collaboration tool, in the Nordics since 2018 and this new agreement will expand the partnership into 20 more countries over the next year.

Crayon has seen an increase in the need for collaborative tools as companies around the world shifted to a new approach to work, connecting a more remote and distributed workforce. The expanded partnership means Crayon and Workplace will help organizations work closer together, break down communication silos and enable stronger company culture, especially with remote and frontline workers by providing a unified system of engagement and collaboration.

"This partnership means we can help more companies to connect on one platform so that everyone feels like they have a voice in the organization," said Crayon co-founder Rune Syversen. "We understand the challenge of the connected company has nothing to do with technology, it has to do with changing the culture toward open collaboration. Our Workplace program is about just that helping our customers to leverage the benefits of the Workplace platform emphasizing cultural changes. Since we started this partnership, we've observed Workplace becoming our fastest growing tech partner, particularly as the technology works well with the Microsoft IT stack. For us, along with Workplace, it's not just another IT implementation, it is an introduction of a whole new way of communicating across the entire company."

Crayon has helped deploy Workplace at all types of organizations, from healthcare companies to transportation organizations globally.

"Our employees have different workspaces, some are working from their office, others are working from a farm. We needed a way to communicate with everyone across the organization regardless of where or how they did their job and Workplace made that possible," said Meylin S. Loo, Digital Communications Chief for Tine in Norway.

"Also, for us it was important to have a partner that had implemented this solution before to give us crucial guidance on best practices. Plus, we already have a long-standing successful relationship with Crayon and so we knew they were the right one to help us implement Workplace."

Among the 20 countries that Crayon and Workplace will expand to include Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, the UK, France and the US.

"We are proud to expand our partnership with Crayon, which has dozens of joint Workplace customers and has added their technical expertise to each launch to enable wall-to-wall adoption of Workplace across every employee in an organization. This deepened partnership and new growth trajectory is another important milestone on our two companies' journeys. Right now companies around the world are trying to keep their workforces connected, engaged and keep their employees informed, and we believe that Workplace is a perfect solution for many of today's real-world challenges," said Julien Codorniou, VP, Workplace from Facebook.

About Crayon:

Crayon helps customers build the commercial and technical foundation for a successful digital transformation journey through a reliable services framework allowing our customers to right-size and optimize their IT estates. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Crayon has over 1600 employees across more than 50 locations worldwide.

