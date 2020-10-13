The global telecommunications battery market size is poised to grow by USD 217.85 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Population growth and urbanization are the key drivers for the rising power consumption in the telecommunications sector in Latin America. Rising power consumption in Latin America is significantly driving the demand for off-grid energy storage systems, as off-grid energy storage systems reduce transmission and distribution losses and increase the efficiency of power plants. This in turn, makes the power distribution more flexible and efficient in order to meet the rising demands.

Report Highlights:

The major telecommunications battery market growth is expected to come from the lead-acid battery segment due to the to the surge in the number of telecom towers in the Latin American region.

The global telecommunications battery market is fragmented. Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Power Sonic Corp., and Total SA. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this telecommunications battery market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global telecommunications battery market 2020-2024 is expected to witness negative impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increasing focus on renewable energy generation will be a Key Market Trend

In Latin America, renewable energy generation is now the key focus area that is expected to meet this ever-rising demand for power consumption. The global initiatives about renewable energy are also playing an integral part in promoting it, as a result of which it is hailed over its counterpart, the fossil fuel. Renewable energy sources being inexhaustive, cleaner, less carbon-intensive, and more sustainable are gaining popularity and will lead to the growth of the telecommunications battery market over the forecast period.

Telecommunications Battery Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist telecommunications battery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the telecommunications battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the telecommunications battery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of telecommunications battery market vendors

