

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data for August. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 4.3 percent in three months to August from 4.1 percent in the preceding period.



Ahead of the data, the pound held steady against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.3046 against the greenback, 137.49 against the yen, 1.1866 against the franc and 0.9043 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de