Pharnext Pharnext to Host Research and Development Event Today 13-Oct-2020 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Pharnext to Host Research and Development Event Today Event to be held virtually as a live webcast today starting at 8:00 a.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. CET PARIS, France, 08:30 a.m. CET, October 13, 2020 - Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA), an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence, will be hosting a research and development (R&D) event today, as a live webcast, focused on the company's development efforts related to its lead asset, PXT3003, in Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A (CMT1A) from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m. ET / 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. CET. The agenda will include: CMT1A disease overview Mario Saporta, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, FAAN, Associate Professor of Neurology & Human Genetics, Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami; Director of the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Center of Excellence at the MDA care center, University of Miami CMT1A patient perspective Allison Moore, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Hereditary Neuropathy Foundation PXT3003 Program Overview Adrian Hepner, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D, Pharnext Pleotherapy AI Platform Overview David Horn Solomon, Chief Executive Officer, Pharnext The event will conclude with a panel discussion involving the keynote speakers together with Pharnext senior management and will provide an opportunity for Q&A. Virtual Event Details The event will be webcast live today, October 13th starting at 8:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. CET and may be accessed by visiting the "Investors" section of the Pharnext website (www.pharnext.com [1]) or by following this link: https://bit.ly/3d6l038 [2]. An archived webcast will also be available on Pharnext's website following the event. About Pharnext Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase III trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase II results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext has developed a new drug discovery paradigm based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence: PLEOTHERAPY. Pharnext identifies and develops synergic combinations of drugs called PLEODRUG. The Company was founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics, and is supported by a world-class scientific team. More information at www.pharnext.com [1]. Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287). Contacts David Horn Solomon Chief Executive Officer contact@pharnext.com +33 (0)1 41 09 22 30 Media Relations Media Relations (U.S.) Media Relations (France) (International) Rooney Partners LLC Ulysse Communication Consilium Strategic Communications Jeffrey Freedman Bruno Arabian Mary-Jane Elliott jfreedman@rooneyco.com +33 (0)6 87 88 47 26 Sukaina Virji +1 646 432 0191 barabian [3]@ulysse-communication.com Alexandra Harrison Pierre-Louis Germain pharnext@consilium-comms.com +33 (0)6 64 79 97 51 plgermain@ulysse-communication.com +33 (0)1 81 70 96 30 Investors Relations (U.S.) Financial Communication (Europe) Stern Investor Relations, Inc. Actifin Janhavi Mohite Stéphane Ruiz janhavi.mohite@sternir.com sruiz@actifin.fr +1 212 362 1200 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 15 Regulatory filing PDF file File: Pharnext to Host Research and Development Event Today [4] 1140408 13-Oct-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=17d7eeaeab80c33fe70ecc5ba973abc0&application_id=1140408&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9f19a08fedfe2225f156f76e48089bbf&application_id=1140408&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: mailto:pharnext@alizerp.com 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9691ecea258aaaaec5dae5af57d3a49a&application_id=1140408&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

