Dienstag, 13.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0MU8Y ISIN: ES0157097017 
PR Newswire
13.10.2020 | 09:04
Almirall, S.A. (ALM) announces approval of the reimbursed price for Ilumetri (tildrakizumab) in France for the treatment of adult patients with severe chronic plaque psoriasis

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Almirall, S.A. (ALM) announced today that it has signed an agreement with the French Authorities to make the biologic treatment ILUMETRI(tildrakizumab), a high-affinity IL-23p19 monoclonal antibody, available in Francefor the treatment of adult patients with severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for biological systemic therapy.

Almirall_Logo

The agreement has been signed after the Commission of Transparency of the Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS), the French National Health Authority, provided a favourable opinion for the reimbursement in France of ILUMETRI(tildrakizumab) on June 3rdand considered the actual benefit (Service Médical Rendu or SMR) as "important". The prevalence of chronic plaque psoriasis among the French population is around 5,6%.

Following the publication of the agreement in the French Official Journal, Ilumetri (tildrakizumab) will be included in the list of reimbursable medicines by the social insurance for the treatment of adults with severe chronic plaque psoriasis.

"Today's announcement represents great news for those patients with severe psoriasis across France who can count on a safe and convenient biological treatment for their condition. Ilumetri provides sustained high efficacy and safety, and improves patients' quality of life" said Alfredo Barón, Chief Commercial Officer of Almirall. "We are glad we could collaborate with French authorities to find an agreement to provide sustainable access to an additional biologic treatment option for patients suffering from this skin disease through a national reimbursement agreement," he added.

Ilumetri (tildrakizumab) is the first biologic marketed by Almirall and constitutes an important step forward in the treatment of moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis. Since its approval by the European Commission in November of 2018, the product has been, offering a decisive benefit to patients as it has the longest efficacy and safety data among the IL23p19's. Ilumetri is reimbursed in 10 countries around Europe, including recent agreements in Belgium and Italy.

Tildrakizumab is administered by subcutaneous injection. Its dosing regimen, with lower frequency of injections, only 4 injections per year during maintenance1, offers convenience and quality of life for patients, potentially achieving an improved treatment satisfaction and improving adherence to treatment.

References

  1. ILUMETRI Summary of Product Characteristics

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1217694/Almirall_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
