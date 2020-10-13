DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q3 and 9M 2020

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q3 and 9M 2020 13-Oct-2020 / 08:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MMK Group trading update for q3 and PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & 9M 2020 Steel Works ("MMK", or the "Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce its Trading Update for Q3 and 9M 2020. 13 October 2020 Magnitogorsk, Russia HIGHLIGHTS ? Pig iron output increased by 13.9% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 2,379 thousand Q3 2020 tonnes, driven by the recovery in steel demand and the completion of a major overhaul of Blast Furnace No. 2. VS Q2 2020 ? Steel output was up 22.2% q-o-q at 2,882 thousand tonnes due to business activity recovery and the launch of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500 in July after scheduled reconstruction completed in Q2. ? MMK Group's total sales of finished products amounted to 2,742 thousand tonnes, up 23.3% q-o-q. ? MMK Group's sales of HVA products totalled 1,341 thousand tonnes, up 16.5% q-o-q. The share of HVA products in total sales amounted to 48.9%. The increase in sales of HVA products in Q3 was driven by business activity recovery in Russia and the seasonal rise in demand for rolled products used in construction. ? MMK Coal's coal concentrate production totalled 721 thousand tonnes, up 4.9% q-o-q due to higher yields for coking coal and stronger demand for concentrate at MMK. HIGHLIGHTS ? Pig iron output decreased by 7.9% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 6,823 thousand tonnes due to a longer 9M 2020 period of scheduled maintenance at blast furnace facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic. VS 9M 2019 ? Steel output in 9M 2020 was down 12.0% y-o-y to 8,263 thousand tonnes, due to a lower consumption of steel during the scheduled reconstruction of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500 and a slowdown in business activity in Q2 2020 due to the pandemic outbreak. ? MMK Group's total sales of finished products fell by 9.7% y-o-y to 7,710 thousand tonnes. ? HVA product sales dropped by 9.1% y-o-y to 3,800 thousand tonnes. The share of HVA products in total sales decreased marginally to 49.3%. ? Coal concentrate output in 9M 2020 amounted to 2,222 thousand tonnes, up by 17.4% y-o-y, due to the completion of a beneficiation plant upgrade, which took place throughout 2019. MARKET OVERVIEW Global steel products market: Driven by investment in infrastructure, China's economic recovery gave rise to high domestic demand and prices for rolled steel. Global prices for flat products and rebars returned to pre-pandemic levels in Q3. The rising global prices supported Turkey, which recorded a considerable increase in prices for flat products from the Q2 lows. The US and Europe showed a surge in prices in September: the shutdown of steelmaking capacities resulted in a supply gap in the rolled steel market during a slight recovery in demand in late Q3. Russian steel products market: During Q3, Russian steelmakers took the lead in pricing on the domestic market for rolled products. The key price drivers in the Russian steel market in Q3 2020 included rising global prices, rouble depreciation, high feedstock costs and pent-up demand for steel products. Global iron ore market: As in 2019, iron ore prices peaked in Q3, driven by high steel output rates in China. Brazil's iron ore exports started to rebound from the Q1 and Q2 lows, but for the most part of Q3, China's iron ore port inventories were shrinking, causing a feverish demand from Chinese plants and pushing prices up. In September, Chinese demand for rolled steel and iron ore slowed down, sending iron ore prices down. Russian iron ore market: Supply slightly outpaces demand as Russian iron ore producers maintain high levels of capacity utilisation. In Q3, exports to China reached their highest level in recent years, with sales to Europe declining and demand in the Russian market trending higher. Base prices in Russia are following Chinese indices adjusted for changes in the USD/RUB rate, with discounts offered to domestic consumers for the greater part of 2020 remaining sufficiently stable overall. Global coking coal market: In Q2 and Q3, commodity exporters were challenged by a sharp drop in steelmaking capacity utilisation rates in the developed economies and India. China's imports were also limited by annual coal import quotas. During that period, spot prices did not exceed USD 105-110 per tonne but soared to USD 135-140 per tonne in September driven by growing prices for steel products and recovering demand outside China. Russian coking coal market: Russia has long been a buyer's market, consistently putting downward pressure on prices since mid-2019, reaching their lows in Q3 2020. A surge in global spot prices and a much stronger dollar have helped Russian coal companies to recover ground starting from Q4. Russian metal scrap market: During 2020, scrap prices in Russia were extremely volatile as scrap collection and demand from steelmakers were largely unpredictable. In Q3, Russian scrap prices were on a steady uptrend following the lead of global and Russian steel prices but hit their seasonal peak by the start of Q4. MMK GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Q3 2020 Q2 2020 % 9M 2020 9M 2019 % thousand tonnes Crude steel 2,882 2,358 22.2 8,263 9,392 -12.0 production Pig iron 2,379 2,089 13.9 6,823 7,409 -7.9 production Coal concentrate 721 687 4.9 2,222 1,893 17.4 production Iron ore 811 787 3.0 2,255 2,091 7.9 production Finished product 2,742 2,223 23.3 7,710 8,535 -9.7 sales, including: Semi-finished 0 20 - 20 0 - products Long products 349 272 28.4 977 1,039 -6.0 Flat hot-rolled 1,052 781 34.7 2,913 3,314 -12.1 products HVA products, 1,341 1,151 16.5 3,800 4,181 -9.1 including: Thick plate 195 213 -8.5 639 824 -22.4 (Mill 5000) Flat cold-rolled 226 192 17.9 663 746 -11.1 products Downstream 919 745 23.3 2,498 2,611 -4.4 products, including: Tin plate 44 45 -0.4 131 111 18.0 Galvanised steel 454 377 20.4 1,275 1,387 -8.1 Polymer-coated 220 157 40.6 517 516 0.2 steel Band 29 28 6.4 89 87 2.2 Formed section 20 23 -12.6 87 128 -31.9 Pipe 28 18 52.6 59 41 46.4 Metalware 109 90 20.3 307 299 2.6 Other metal 14 8 83.0 33 43 -24.4 products Share of HVA 48.9% 51.8% 49.3% 49.0% products CONSOLIDATED PRICES FOR METAL PRODUCTS Q3 2020 Q2 2020 % 9M 2020 9M 2019 % USD/tonne Average price per 535 522 2.5 551 644 -14.4 tonne: Semi-finished - 255 - 255 0 - products Long products 453 439 3.2 465 539 -13.7 Flat hot-rolled 439 414 6.0 462 551 -16.2 products HVA products, 633 618 2.4 643 745 -13.7 including: Thick plate (Mill 554 536 3.4 596 735 -18.9 5000) Flat cold-rolled 517 535 -3.4 553 634 -8.0 products Downstream 678 664 2.1 678 779 -12.8 products, including: Tin plate 696 702 -0.9 722 813 -11.2 Galvanised steel 679 630 7.8 655 740 -11.5 Polymer-coated 760 790 -3.8 786 914 -14.0 steel Band 567 593 -4.4 610 698 -12.6 Formed section 571 600 -4.8 675 794 -15.0 Pipe 494 514 -3.9 514 595 -13.6 Metalware 593 637 6.9 629 752 -16.4

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2020 02:54 ET (06:54 GMT)