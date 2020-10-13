

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestle SA (NSRGY.PK, NSTR.L) said, in an update on results of tender offer for Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT), that about 43.44 million Aimmune shares were validly tendered. It represented about 84% of the outstanding shares of Aimmune.



The minimum tender condition to the consummation of the offer has been satisfied, Nestle said.



In late-August, Nestlé offered to buy Aimmune Therapeutics for $34.50 per share. The offer expired on October 9, 2020.



