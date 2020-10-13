The mergers below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 22 October 2020. Discontinuing sub-fund: ISIN: DK0010112432 -------------------------------------------- Name: Nordea Invest Japan KL -------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 22 October 2020 -------------------------------------------- Short name: NDIJAPKL -------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3838 -------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060950038 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Nordea Invest Japan Enhanced KL -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NDIJAPENHKL -------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 153251 -------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------- Discontinuing sub-fund: ISIN: DK0010197839 ------------------------------------------------- Name: Nordea Invest Fjernøsten KL ------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 22 October 2020 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: NDIFJEKL ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3836 ------------------------------------------------- Discontinuing sub-fund: ISIN: DK0060144962 --------------------------------------------- Name: Nordea Invest Indien KL --------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 22 October 2020 --------------------------------------------- Short name: NDIINDKL --------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 69110 --------------------------------------------- Discontinuing sub-fund: ISIN: DK0015919591 ------------------------------------------------ Name: Nordea Invest Østeuropa KL ------------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 22 October 2020 ------------------------------------------------ Short name: NDIEEUKL ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 39062 ------------------------------------------------ Discontinuing sub-fund: ISIN: DK0060134302 ------------------------------------------- Name: Nordea Invest Kina KL ------------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 22 October 2020 ------------------------------------------- Short name: NDIKIKL ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 55382 ------------------------------------------- Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060586394 -------------------------------------------------------- Name: Nordea Invest Emerging Stars KL -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NDIESKL -------------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 108792 -------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=793799