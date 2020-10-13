Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
"Big Asian Money" investiert früh in eine große Idee! Taat Lifestyle ist die Aktie der Stunde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.10.2020 | 10:33
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DigiPlex opens second of two new Norwegian data centers in a month as it creates a new campus at Hobøl

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for sustainable, innovative, and secure data centers, today opened its fifth Norwegian data center, this time in Holtskogen Business Park at Hobøl in Indre Østfold. DigiPlex now operates seven data centers located in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

The DigiPlex property comprise of 40,000 sqm at Holtskogen Business Park with an option for a further 27,000 sqm. The new DigiPlex Hobøl data center is 3,200 sqm, built to support 6 MW, and will serve the increasing demand for sustainable and secure data center capacity in Norway. Today's announcement marks the first stage in the development of a data center campus at the site, with additional data centers planned to meet growing demand. The expansion program is partly financed through a fully subscribed NOK 655 million bond issue that will be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange this fall.

The quick buildout of the company's data center portfolio underlines its ability to deliver against the high demands for speed, resource, and capability that international customers have when considering build-out in new regions. The location at Holtskogen is ideal, with ample access to power, a high level of connectivity, expansion possibilities and the closeness to Oslo making it perfect for both international hyperscalers and Nordic enterprises. Through DigiPlex' Nordic Connect Platform, customers will also be able to operate dual site solutions across DigiPlex Nordic portfolio.

"In less than a month, DigiPlex has opened two new data centers in Norway. Our new center at Holtskogen will be our seventh facility in the Nordics, serving a steadily increasing demand from both our enterprise customers as well as from the largest IT companies in the world, so-called "hyperscalers", looking to capitalize on the advantages of placing their data centers in the Nordics", says Wiljar Nesse, CEO of DigiPlex.

"We welcome DigiPlex and it is very positive for our municipality that they have decided to establish themselves here. This kind of industry creates high skill jobs and growth in our region, which we value highly", says mayor of Indre Østfold municipality Saxe Frøshaug.

The new facility is engineered for very high levels of service availability. The resilient infrastructure of the new data center has inherent redundancy in the power and cooling systems and is engineered such that everything can be maintained or repaired without services downtime. It employs a proven, highly energy efficient indirect evaporative cooling system similar in function to systems widely deployed by DigiPlex in Sweden and Norway.

Connect with DigiPlex

CONTACT:

Elisabeth Lennhede
Head of Communications
+46703322705
elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7526/3214952/1318243.pdf

DigiPlex opens second of two new Norwegian data centers in a month as it creates a new campus at Hobøl

https://mb.cision.com/Public/7526/3214952/b0218a0cc35a5e0b_org.jpg

DigiPlex DC Campus Hobøl at Holtskogen Business Park in Indre Østfold

https://mb.cision.com/Public/7526/3214952/8fa72d8e461c1402_org.jpg

DigiPlex DC Campus Hobøl at Holtskogen Business Park in Indre Østfold

https://mb.cision.com/Public/7526/3214952/9e4a03374815e4ba_org.jpg

Mayor of Indre Østfold municipality Saxe Frøshaug

https://mb.cision.com/Public/7526/3214952/b41e2565c23bcc9d_org.jpg

Wiljar Nesse, CEO DigiPlex

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.