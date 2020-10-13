Mortuary Bags Market Size Worth $1.8 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mortuary bags market size is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, a growing number of deaths due to pandemics and epidemics, and rising cases of road accidents are the key factors driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

On the basis of raw material, the polyethylene segment held the largest market share in 2019 as it is cheap and the most widely produced plastic in the world

Adult bags held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the rising cases of CVDs among adults and an increasing number of deaths in adults due to COVID-19

Based on end-use, the morgue segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributable to the rising number of road accidents and increasing crime rates across the globe

North America held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in this region

Read 114 page research report with ToC on "Mortuary Bags Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material (PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester), By Size (Adult Bags, Child/Infant Bags), By End-use (Hospital, Morgue), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mortuary-bags-market

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are a group of diseases and disorders of the heart and blood vessels. CVDs include rheumatic heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, and coronary heart disease. According to the WHO, CVD is the leading cause of death across the globe and takes around 17.9 million lives every year. It also reported that four out of five deaths from CVDs are from strokes and heart attacks. Similarly, as per the reports published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., where obesity is one of the major health-related concerns, one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease. It also reported that 655,000 U.S. citizens die from some kind of heart disease every year, which is one in every four deaths in the country. According to the World Heart Federation, CVDs account for 26.0% of the deaths from non-communicable diseases in India. Therefore, such a high number of deaths due to CVDs is anticipated to increase the demand for mortuary bags across the globe.

The exact cause of CVDs is still unknown, however, there are a lot of factors that can increase the risk of getting CVD. The main risk factors for CVDs are high blood pressure, smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes, inactivity, obesity, substance abuse, and an unhealthy lifestyle.

Grand View Research has segmented the global mortuary bags market on the basis of raw material, size, end-use, and region:

Mortuary Bags Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 -2027)

Polyvinyl chloride



Polyethylene



Nylon



Polyester



Others

Mortuary Bags Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Adult



Child/Infant



Heavy Duty and Bariatric

Mortuary Bags End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospital



Morgue



Others

Mortuary Bags Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



Saudi Arabia





South Africa

List of Key Players of Mortuary Bags Market:

CLASSIC PLASTICS

Mopec

Auden Funeral Supplies Ltd.

Smart Choice Funeral Supplies

Deluxe Scientific Surgico Pvt. Ltd.

