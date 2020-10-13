

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the economic sentiment index to fall to 73.0 in October from 77.4 in September.



The euro traded mixed against its major counterparts ahead of the data. While it rose against the yen, it dropped against the greenback and the pound. Versus the franc, it held steady.



The euro was worth 124.35 against the yen, 1.1793 against the greenback, 1.0737 against the franc and 0.9031 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



