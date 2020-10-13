Martech and Data Industry Leader Rebecca Trivella (nee Liebling) Joins 3radical as UK Sales Director

BRISTOL, England, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3radical, the leader in audience engagement and earned data solutions, has appointed martech and data industry leader Rebecca Trivella (nee Liebling) as UK Sales Director and a member of the global leadership team.

Rebecca joins 3radical from data science solutions provider Mango Solutions, where she held the position of Sales and Marketing Director.

As a key part of 3radical's leadership team, Rebecca will lead sales efforts in the UK (United Kingdom), and help drive forward the company's value proposition globally. She is reunited with 3radical CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Michael Fisher and Chairman David Eldridge, having worked closely together at marketing automation company Alterian, where she was Senior Vice President for EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa).

"We've reached the critical point where brands both understand that long established data collection methods need to evolve and are taking firm action to make that happen," says Rebecca. "Engaging individuals at scale and earning data through genuine value exchange, rather than via scraping and inference, is critical as new regulation comes into play around the world and consumer expectations rise. 3radical is leading the way through sophisticated motivational mechanics, gamification and the application of behavioural sciences that enable brands to earn fully consented data. I've worked with Mike Fisher, David Eldridge and other members of the 3radical team before and know just how good they are. I'm delighted to be part of a group of people genuinely motivated to improve engagement and data collection for both brands and individuals, and which is solving some of the biggest challenges in the industry today."

Rebecca joins 3radical following a record financial year in the UK and APAC. The company launched operations in North American in April 2020 where it has already seen tremendous momentum and recently announced the appointment of Michael D. Fisher to the position of CEO.

"Rebecca is an expert in her field. She's also extremely good at taking things that are good and making them great," says Michael. "Her approach is to continuously evaluate and iterate, never standing still but always striving for improvement. She brings incredible clarity of thought. Having spent her career in data, sales and marketing, she is very experienced at developing and refining value propositions and ensuring everyone is aligned and moving towards the same goals. We've very happy to have her expertise here at 3radical."

Rebecca will remain an active member of Women in Data, an initiative that encourages gender diversity in the data industry.

"In any industries where there are really predominant genders, it's important to find a level of balance, particularly for the different perspectives that doing so brings. Having such a supportive network is great for the future of our industry and I'll be looking at ways to get 3radical involved", adds Rebecca.

About 3radical

3radical provides organizations with an innovative way to achieve unprecedented engagement and earn data directly from their audiences. Using 3radical's award winning Voco software platform and supported by comprehensive strategy and execution services, business users have the ability to quickly create and publish interactive digital experiences based on a wide array of template mechanics and rewards informed by the latest game science theory. These compelling online experiences are delivered directly to each recipient and optimized by preference data, real-time decisioning, and learning based on billions of interactions. Every exchange results in fully-permissioned, "earned data" provided willingly by the individual in a transparent, mutually beneficial environment - critical to informing the business and elevating communication strategies, especially as other data sources become less effective. 3radical operates globally through offices in North America, the UK and Asia Pac and serves major brands across a broad range of industries.