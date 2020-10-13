Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, October 13
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 12-October-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|535.09p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|545.40p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|527.84p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|538.16p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
