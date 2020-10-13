

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.36 billion, or $8.87 per share. This compares with $1.12 billion, or $7.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 billion or $9.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.4% to $4.37 billion from $3.69 billion last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.42 Bln. vs. $1.12 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $9.22 vs. $7.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $7.77 -Revenue (Q3): $4.37 Bln vs. $3.69 Bln last year.



