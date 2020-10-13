

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.10.2020 / 12:44

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mrs First name: Claire Last name(s): Williams

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Director

b) Amendment

1,610,120 shares were transferred to Claire Williams on 30 September 2020 for no consideration

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC

b) LEI

213800AFJXFAVYBTE915

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1H6VM4

b) Nature of the transaction

1,610,120 shares were transferred to Claire Williams for no consideration

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-09-30; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

